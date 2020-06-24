Judith A. LePage 1957 - 2020

Norwich - Judith A. LePage passed away at home with her son and friend by her side on June 15, 2020, at 8:20 a.m.

Born in Norwich, May 7,1957, to Bruno and Patricia Tedeschi. She attended St. Patrick's school and then went on to Norwich Free Academy, where she graduated in 1975. She then attended Eastern Connecticut State University, where she graduated in 1979 with a B.S. in Elementary Education.

After, she went on to work at the Department of Social Services in Norwich for 32 years. She had a devotion for helping people in any way possible. Always going above and beyond for anyone in need. She was a Justice of the Peace for many years, as well as a notary. She was a devoted mother, daughter, wife, and friend.

She was predeceased by her father, Bruno Tedeschi, and husband, James S. LePage Sr., whom she married July 31,1982, at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich. Survived by two sons she loved and adored, James Jr. and Michael. Also survived by her uncle, John Tedeschi, special cousins and their families, Amy and Paul Sipuleski, June and Angelo Morrone, Cindy and Steve Castellano, John and Annabelle Crane, Alan and Jennifer Crane. Close friends like Jean and David Blackburn, Robin Malett, Beth Slezak, Duane Donovan, Cathy McManus, Cheryl Laroux and Daniel Richards. Also predeceased by aunt, Marie Crane, uncle, Donald Crane, uncle, Herman Tedeschi, paternal grandparents, Vincenza and Santo Tedeschi, maternal grandparents, Florida and William Quinn. Also, close family friend and like a second father to her sons in their time of need, Joseph Burns.

The family will be having a service on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff St., Norwich, from 5 to 7 p.m. On a later date, her son Michael will have a cookout/gathering at his home for family and friends, as she has said she wanted for some time before passing, pending Covid guidelines.



