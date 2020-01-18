|
|
Judith Hamblen 1942 - 2020
Norwich - Judith Ellen (Harding) Hamblen, 77, wife of Richard G. Wraight, of Scotland Road, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Norwich Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Born in Bisbee, Arizona on May 10, 1942, she was the daughter of the late William C. Harding and Eleanor Brown Harding Conary. She moved to Norwich with her family as a young girl.
Judith was a graduate of the Norwich Free Academy, class of 1960. She received her bachelor's degree in Modern Languages, concentrating in medieval Spanish, from Tufts University in 1964.
On Dec. 23, 1972, she was united in marriage at Park Congregational Church to Charles Frederick Hamblen, who predeceased her in 2010. On Nov. 1, 2014, she married Richard G. Wraight at her home on Huntington Lane.
She maintained her connection with NFA for many years, working at Slater Museum and serving as a member of the NFA Alumni Association Board of Directors from the early 1980s – 2001, holding the seat of Board President of the Alumni of the Alumni Association from 1987 – 1991. She also participated with the Class of '60 reunion committee.
Judith loved history of all periods and took part in archaeological excavations in Africa and Europe. Above all, she was a passionate advocate for Norwich's history and heritage. She devoted much of her time to the Leffingwell House Museum, holding several officer positions with the Society of Founders and serving on the Leffingwell Board of Managers. She was also Secretary of the Historic District Commission, a board member with Norwich Heritage Trust, as well as Otis Library and numerous other civic groups. Following her mother's footsteps, she continued to restore her 18th century home, and was a keen antique collector. She donated some of these objects to the Leffingwell House Museum.
Surviving are her husband; a daughter, Bethany J. Hamblen and husband Alexander Woodward, of Oxford, the United Kingdom; two sisters, Carol H. Kelleher and husband Michael, of Chevy Chase, MD, and Linda J. Harding Warriner of Kauai, HI; two brothers, William Harding Jr., and wife Cindy of Gainesville, FL; Thomas Harding and wife Joan Nadel of Fairfield; and two brothers-in-law, Gifford Fogle of Lyme, and David P. Hamblen and wife Sandra Starkweather Hamblen of Vinton, VA. She is also survived by two stepdaughters, Erin Wraichette and wife Jessie and their son McAllister Aaron, and Laura Wraight, of Preston; a stepbrother, Peter R. Skolem of Fort Lauderdale, FL; a stepsister, Kathleen E. Skolem of Brownsville, VT; five nieces, Molly Kelleher Myers (Chris Myers) of San Francisco, Norah Kelleher Coelho (Diogo Coelho) of Chevy Chase, MD, Nell Kelleher (and husband Michael Boches) of Boston, Kimberly Hamblen Barker (Jimmy Barker) of Roanoke, Va., Deborah Hamblen Kipps (Jason Kipps) of Salem, VA; two nephews, William C. Fogle of New Brunswick, NJ, and Jay Fogle of Lyme; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and first husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Cynthia J. Fogle.
Calling hours will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 5, at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich, followed at 11:00 am by a memorial service at Park Congregational Church, 283 Broadway, Norwich. Interment to follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Charles F. Hamblen Award, c/o Norwich Free Academy, 305 Broadway, Norwich CT 06360, or to Society of Founders of Norwich.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020