|
|
Judith Preavy Ballard 1945 - 2019
Norwich - Judith Ann Preavy Ballard was called home on September 10th 2019 at the age of 74, after a brief but fierce battle with cancer. Born in Hartford, Connecticut on March 17,1945 she was raised by parents Gladys M. and Ovila Preavy. On September 12, 1964, she married Alphonse ( Buddy) Ballard Jr., and was widowed in 1985. Judy followed her children to Florida, living in Ft. Lauderdale, Mt. Dora, an Grand Island Resort for over 30 years. She enjoyed many activities, including her active membership of the Ocklawaha DAR. She leaves behind her two children: daughter Robin L. Corbeil (Eric Forsberg) and son Bradford J.Ballard (Mary Ballard), five grand children: Zachary, Samantha (Charles Peshek), and Bridgette Corbeil; Bradford and Lauren Ballard. and great grandson, Mason Peshek. She is also survived by two sisters: Claire Armstrong, of Bradenton, FL, and Estelle Matassa, of Norwich, CT, and by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Judy was pre-deceased by three sisters: Rita Preavy, Gladys Preavy, and Irene Thomas. Funeral services will be held in Florida.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019