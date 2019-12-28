|
Judith Taylor 1946 - 2019
Franklin - Judith Ayer Doyle Taylor Aug. 17, 1946 to Dec. 26, 2019, from Franklin and Willimantic
Judy was the second child of Eugene and Anne Ayer of Franklin CT. She grew up on the family farm and loved animals and her horse, Duchess. She attended one room schools in Franklin, graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1964 where she was a baton majorette in the marching band and attended UCONN where she obtained her BA in English. Shortly afterward, she met Alexander "Sandy" Taylor with whom she shared a love for poetry. This led to them founding the Curbstone Press in 1975 in Willimantic CT, to which she and Sandy were fully committed for most of her adult life. The mission of the press was to publish poets and authors from Central America, South America and Europe whose work touched on political and social issues. Their work brought a national and international recognition and reputation to Curbstone and they received many awards for their works and were recognized throughout the artistic and academic communities for their accomplishments. She carried on the work of Curbstone through "Poetry in the Park", bringing socially engaged poetry to Willimantic and the surrounding communities. Her legacy will live on through these public readings next summer and for years to come.
She was also an avid photographer and had a darkroom set up in her home where she produced many wonderful works of art and family memories.
Family and friends meant a great deal to Judy.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alexander Taylor and her father, Eugene Ayer. She is survived by her mother, Anne Ayer; brother, David Ayer and his wife Kathleen; her nephews David Jr. and Steven, her niece, Amber and their families, as well as her aunt Margaret Ayer, many cousins and innumerable friends.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 1:00 pm at "Julia de Burgos Park" at "Poet's Corner" at the intersection of Jackson St. and Terry Ave.. Donations in Judy's memory can be made to "Curbstone Foundation", 24 Bebbington Rd., Ashford CT, 06278.
For an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019