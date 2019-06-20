|
Judy Perkowski 1950 - 2019
Norwich - Judy Perkowski, 69, passed away at Backus Hospital on Thursday June 20th after a long illness.
She leaves her husband Henry, daughters; Jodi and her husband John Savage, Kimberly Perkowski, sister; Cindy and her husband Mark Carchidi, sister-in-law Susan Sanborn, nieces and nephews; Mark, Matthew, Erin, Melanie and Elizabeth.
A full obituary will be forthcoming with more information and service dates and times.
Church & Allen Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 20 to June 22, 2019