Julia L. Williams 2019
Brooklyn - Julia Lynn Williams, 68, of Brooklyn, passed away on November 24, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. She was born in New York City, the daughter of the late Arthur V. "Pop" and Emma Jo Williams. Julie is survived by her brother Lee Williams and his wife Mary Cohen of Glastonbury and her nephews Michael Williams of New York City and Jeffrey Williams (Elizabeth) of Miami Beach, Florida.
Special thanks to the staffs of the Dempsey Regional Center, the Maple Street Group Home and her latest home on Prince Hill Road for the kindness and care shown to her over the many decades of her residence there.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Whole Life Inc., 216 Broad Street, New London, CT 06320. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Tillinghast Funeral Home 433 Main Street Danielson, followed by burial in Westfield Cemetery. There are no calling hours. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019