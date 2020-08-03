Julia Lansing 2020
Niantic - Julia Cerjanec Lansing, 43, of Niantic, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Middlesex Hospital.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Ruth H. Murphy and Eugene F. Murphy of Barrington, Rhode Island, and her paternal grandparents, Ruth W. Cerjanec and Earl F. Cerjanec of Central Falls, Rhode Island, as well as her beloved English bulldogs, Grover and Gretl.
Julia is survived by her beloved husband, Adam W. Lansing of Niantic, her parents, Nicholas W. Cerjanec and Sheila H. Cerjanec of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, her dog, Moxie, and an incredibly loving community of friends and family.
Julia was born in West Warwick, Rhode Island, at Kent Memorial Hospital, and lived in Cranston, Rhode Island, for the first two years of her life before moving to Madison. Julia is a graduate of Our Lady of Mercy School in Madison and Daniel Hand High School, where she participated in the chorus, Wassail Madrigal Singers and in many theatrical productions both at the high school and with various local theater groups.
She graduated from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY, where she continued to pursue her love of theater and voice and was completing work on her MBA at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Isenberg School of Management.
She played the flute and piccolo in the high school band, was a member of the Shoreline Youth Symphony Orchestra and played with the Greater New Haven Youth Orchestra for several years as well. She was also a member of the Hand girls swim team.
Julia worked at BrandTech Scientific in Essex, CT for the last 12 years and was recently promoted to Accounting and Human Resources Manager.
Julia's radiant smile and bubbly personality left a mark of joy and love on everyone she met; her laugh could bring a smile to all.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Ave., Niantic.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Middlesex Hospital Cancer Center, donate@midhosp.org.
Please visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com
for photos tributes, directions, and more information.