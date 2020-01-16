|
|
June Trainor 1933 - 2020
Baltic - June R. Trainor 86, or Baltic died Tuesday evening January 14th at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Lynn, MA on August 20, 1933 the daughter of the late Lyman O. and Rose (Colombani) Tucker. June was a 1955 graduate from Boston Children's Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at local nursing homes before retiring in 2002. Special thanks to Jennifer her nurse for her kindness, care and compassion and her out-to-lunch bunch and Brian for solving the world's problems. On July 17, 1955 she married James J. Trainor in Lynn, MA who died on June 23, 1995. She is survived by six sons: David Trainor, Timothy Trainor, Kevin Trainor and wife Joanne, Andrew Trainor and wife Lorie, Brendan Trainor and wife Deb and Patrick Trainor and wife Tammy, three daughters: Teresa LaBelle and husband Ron, Kathleen Cote and husband Ken and Paula LaConte, Son-in-law Ken Mazur, brother Thomas L. Tucker and four sisters: Pat Cormack, Mary MacKenzie, Elizabeth Germano and Rosemary Anketell, thirteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many special friends. She was predeceased by one daughter Karen Mazur, one grandson James L. Trainer and her son-in-law Vincent J. LaConte.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Church in Occum, meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at Lovett Cemetery in Sprague. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James L. Trainor Foundation, 68 Federal Street, New London, CT 06320 or to Center of Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020