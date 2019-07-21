|
|
Justin Edmond Izzarelli 1998 - 2019
Canterbury - Canterbury – Justin Edmond Izzarelli, 20, died tragically on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born in Norwich on September 2, 1998 he was the son of Thomas D. and Jeannine (Conde) Izzarelli.
Justin greeted all with a contagious and endearing smile. His love of sports extended to the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and UConn Huskies.
Justin grew up in Canterbury where he attended Dr. Helen Baldwin School and would go on to attend Griswold High School, graduating in the class of 2017. He was a passionate athlete playing basketball and lacrosse. Justin was a junior at Eastern Connecticut State University where he was a Communications major. Justin loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and worked for the Connecticut DEEP.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother Ben Izzarelli; maternal grandparents Edmund and Rita (Remillard) Conde; paternal grandparents Samuel F., and Illis (Bannier) Izzarelli, Sr.; and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wed, July 24, at 11:00 am at St. Augustine Church, 144 Westminster Rd, Canterbury, where he was an Altar Server. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5-8 pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. Donations in his memory may be made to , 126 Monroe Turnpike, Trumbull, CT 06611. Justin's family urges everyone to fasten their seat-belts as your life may depend on it.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 21 to July 22, 2019