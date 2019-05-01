|
|
Justin Paul O'Brien DIED - 2019
Putnam - Justin Paul O'Brien age 37, died unexpectedly on April 18th 2019.
Justin is survived by his wife, Shayna; sons Aiden and Colton, and step-daughter, Payton. He was pre–deceased by a son Braylen.
He also leaves his parents Thomas and Janice O'Brien of Central Village; and two siblings and their families, Dean O'Brien of New Britain and Kim Pudvah of Griswold.
Justin will be remembered for his sharp sense of humor and innate ability to connect with children of all ages.
Justin had a passion for basketball, baseball and especially football- a loyal fan of the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Yankees.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to convey a request for financial support in the form of a GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/family-in-need-due-to-loss-of-husband-and-father?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_shareflow_m&sfns=mo.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 1 to May 3, 2019