Justine Miller 1944 - 2020
Norwich - Justine Maria (Perry) Miller, 75, of Norwich, passed away on May 5, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; she brought light and love to every place that she entered.
Justine was born in Norwich on December 9th, 1944, the daughter of Joseph Anthony Perry, Sr. and Frances Iona (Vera) Perry. She grew up on the west side of Norwich and enjoyed a childhood filled with the antics associated with being the sister of three brothers. She graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1962. After high school, she entered a life of service, first as a registered nurse and then a state police officer. She earned a nursing degree from St. John's University in Queens, New York in 1964 and worked as a nurse at the Norwich State Hospital, before joining her husband, Glenn Miller, who was stationed in Northern England and then Las Vegas, NV in the Air Force from 1967 to 1970. In 1971, she trained as a State Police woman or SPW, one of the first women and women of color to do so in Connecticut. A trailblazer who broke down barriers of gender and race, she was an excellent detective who worked undercover for a time, investigating, among many other things, organized crime. When she left the State Police in the mid-1980s, she was told that "If you were a male, you'd be one of the top 10 investigators in the state." Her response was, "Well, I'm not a male, so what am I?" She then joined the Chief State's Attorney's Office as a chief investigator in the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, from which she retired in the early 1990s. After that time, she became a private detective, working with her former state police partner and then running her own firm, Miller Investigations. After she stopped working completely, she dedicated herself to her family and community.
Justine's later life was filled with the incredible joy she took in being with her family and friends. She traveled to Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, and Central America with her husband, brother and sister-in-law. She was a proud and dedicated enrolled-member of the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation, serving as Treasurer for the Elders group. She was also active with the NFA Alumni Association, especially the Class of 1962. She attended the Madry Temple Church in New London and particularly loved the music on Sundays. An avid photographer, family historian, scrapbooker, craft-maker, reader, and fan of UCONN women's basketball, Justine offered everyone that she met a cup of Earl Grey tea and an open heart.
Justine was married to her high school sweetheart, her beloved husband, Glenn Miller, in 1967. They shared 46 years of love, laughter, and companionship until Glenn passed in 2013. Their daughter, Monica, of New York City, will miss them both beyond what words can express. Justine is also survived by her loving son-in-law Carl Wennerlind, and two doting grandchildren, Langston and Selma Wennerlind. Known by her handle, GMo, to them, Langston and Selma were her greatest joy as she took enormous pleasure from watching them grow and sharing in their laughter. She leaves her brothers and sisters in-law, her dearest friends for decades, Joseph and Sharron Perry, Peter and Barbra Perry, and Eloise Perry, wife of her much-missed brother, Tom Perry, who predeceased her. The extended Perry family of nieces, nephews and cousins will also miss Aunt Justine and her big hugs immensely.
Given the situation with Covid-19, a celebration of Justine's life will take place in the future, Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the in order to extend her spirit as the most loving, caring, and generous person that many of us knew. Notes of condolence and remembrance can be sent to her daughter at [email protected] or 601 W. 113th St. 9A, New York, NY 10025.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 8 to May 10, 2020