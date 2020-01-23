|
Kaarina "Miss Kay" Kaskela 1927 - 2020
Dayville - Kaarina "Miss Kay" Kaskela, 92, of Dayville, Connecticut, died peacefully on Jan. 20, 2020, at Westview Nursing Home.
Born in Haapajarvi, Finland, she moved to Canada in 1929. In 1946 she moved to the Dayville area.
Starting in 1958 Kaarina spent her career working for 35 years as the school secretary for Killingly Central School "KCS". There she was affectionately known as "Miss Kay".
Kaarina embodied kindness, humour, patience, and devotion. She has left her mark on all who knew her.
Kaarina left footprints on thousands of hearts.
The family thanks the wonderful staff at Westview Nursing Home, and cousin Rita Kelley, for taking such good care of her.
Kaarina is survived by nieces, Elaine Stirling and Lisa Bobechko (Canada) and Hilton Kaskela (Connecticut); great-nephews and nieces, Kristen Kaskela (Connecticut), Joel Kaskela (Colorado), Nick Stirling (Canada), Ben Stirling (Canada), Adrianne Bobechko (Canada), Kara Bobechko (Canada) and Erik Bobechko (Canada). Kaarina was predeceased by her parents, Frederick Hannes Kaskela and Frederikka Kaskela, and siblings, Paavo, Pentti, Pekka and Anna:Liisa. Also predeceased by nephew Michael Kaskela (Texas).
A private family service and burial will be held in Spring 2020 in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, at Park Lawn Cemetery.
