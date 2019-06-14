|
|
Karen Frances Revere 1947 - 2019
Gales Ferry - Karen Frances Revere, 71, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 7, 2019 at Lawerence Memorial Hospital, New London. Born on November 7, 1947 in Aurora, Illinois she was the daughter of Leo Hagen and Veronica Walther Hagen. Karen was an avid reader and enjoyed cross word puzzles and spending time with family. She leaves behind her husband, Richard Revere of Gales Ferry, daughter Kimberly Leydon of Granby, and son Richard Revere Jr of Sprague; grandchildren Shannon and Patrick Leydon, and Liam, Lucy, and Lilly Revere. The family will hold a private memorial service for family members and close friends.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 14 to June 16, 2019