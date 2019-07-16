|
|
Karen K. Webster 1964 - 2019
Oakdale - Karen K. Webster 54, of Oakdale died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London with her family by her side. She was born in Middletown, CT on December 29, 1964 the daughter of Edith (McKane) Webster and the late Robert James Webster. Karen was employed for fourteen years as an Accounts Payable Clerk at Harbor Village North Health & Rehab in New London before retiring due to illness. She was married to Steven Piscitello who survives her. Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by two brothers: Robert Webster, Jr. and Brian Webster, two sisters: Leslie Webster and Cheryl Harris, nephews: Nick Miller, Brian Webster, Jr, Josh Webster and Aaron Harris, and nieces: Amber Miller and Shannon Harris.
Services will be private. There are no calling hours. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 16 to July 18, 2019