Karen L. Meagher 1953 - 2019
Dayville - Karen L. Meagher of Alexander Lake in Dayville died on Thursday July 11, 2019 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, surrounded by her very close family after a yearlong battle with a very rare form of ocular lymphoma. Karen was born in Putnam, CT. March 11, 1953 the daughter of the late John E. "Pop" Callahan and Lucille A. "Memere" (Belisle) Callahan. Karen was born and raised and lived her entire life on Alexanders Lake on family owned property.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years James L. Meagher III and their two children, Lori L. Meagher-Gaudet and husband Christopher, her son Heath J. Meagher, and her two most prized possessions, her grandchildren, Lillian and Ian Gaudet. She loved them more than life itself and spoiled them right to the very end. Karen is also survived by her sister Maureen A. Hayes and niece Molly Hayes all of Alexander lake in Dayville. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and outlaws and many very dear and close personal friends. A special remembrance to nephew Joe and wife Brie for all the great "Hugs" and support, and to nephew Capt. Douglas Meagher USN for visiting whenever his career allowed.
Karen was "Memere'" to her grandchildren and most any other child that visited our neighborhood. A prolific cook, she was always known for having treats for the kids and on short notice could whip up a fantastic meal for a crowd. She once prepared food for a party of 160 people singlehandedly. She always enjoyed cooking for the guys at the annual M&M Golf Tourney and cherished the time spent with her "boys" in the Irish Man Cave as she prepared food for every NFL Sunday game. Everyone loved her potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and chocolate chip cookies to name a few.
Karen was a licensed practicing hairdresser and cosmetologist and once her children started school, she began working the "mothers shift" at Beit Bros. Supermarket a position she held for 27 years until retiring in 2008. That special shift allowed her plenty of time to sunbath which was her favorite passion. If the sun was shining, she was on the dock absorbing the rays. An established "cleanaholic", she'd vacuum the hair off the dog, wear out the carpeting, paint every room in the house on a rotating basis, and would occasionally wash your silverware while you were still eating. All holidays, mostly Christmas, had her signature decorations and scheduled events tied closely to her belief in family. She will be sadly missed by all whose lives she touched, especially those recipients of the hundreds of meticulously wrapped and bowed gifts she so thoughtfully gave out at Christmas time.
Her family wishes to express a very sincere "thank you" to all the doctors (especially Dr. Miller) nurses and techs at Tufts Medical Center in Boston whom have provided so much care for her over this past year, and to all of the doctors, nurses, and home healthcare staff at Hospice and Palliative care of Northeast CT. who truly understand the cycle of life. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Tufts Floating Hospital for Children at 755 Washington St. Boston, MA 02111 in Karen's name.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in Brooklyn, CT. on Monday July 22, 2019 at 10:00AM, followed by burial at Westfield Cemetery in Danielson next to her father-in-law James L Meagher Jr., with whom she shared a very special bond. They can keep each other on the straight and narrow.
Tillinghast Funeral Home 433 Main Street Danielson is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 16 to July 18, 2019