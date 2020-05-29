Karen M. Armstrong 1954 - 2020
Uncasville - Karen M. Armstrong, 65, of Uncasville, beloved wife of David A. Figarsky, died peacefully on May 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Nashua, NH, daughter of Richard and Mary (Caron) Miller. Karen was last employed by Backus Hospital as a registrar until her retirement. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, UConn Women's and Connecticut Sun Basketball teams.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her son, Kenneth Armstrong, III and fiancée Melanie Bunnell of Waterford, her daughter and son in law Kim and Aaron Bucko of East Lyme, son and daughter in law Adam and Elizabeth Figarsky of Hartford, WI, brother Michael Miller of NH, sister and brother in law , Susan Miller and Jay Gassman, of NY and sister Christine Meehan of MA. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Avery, Jack and Evan Bucko, and Jack and Stella Figarsky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday June 1, 2020 at 11:00 at St. Matthias Church (seating may be limited), 317 Chesterfield Rd East Lyme, with burial following in Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery # 4 Preston, CT. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.
Karen's family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the healthcare workers who compassionately cared for her during her courageous battle. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Karen's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Connecticut, 19 Ohio Ave, Norwich, CT 06360, Center for Hospice Care (Hartford HealthCare at Home), 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360, or the charity of one's choice.
Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Uncasville - Karen M. Armstrong, 65, of Uncasville, beloved wife of David A. Figarsky, died peacefully on May 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Nashua, NH, daughter of Richard and Mary (Caron) Miller. Karen was last employed by Backus Hospital as a registrar until her retirement. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, UConn Women's and Connecticut Sun Basketball teams.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her son, Kenneth Armstrong, III and fiancée Melanie Bunnell of Waterford, her daughter and son in law Kim and Aaron Bucko of East Lyme, son and daughter in law Adam and Elizabeth Figarsky of Hartford, WI, brother Michael Miller of NH, sister and brother in law , Susan Miller and Jay Gassman, of NY and sister Christine Meehan of MA. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Avery, Jack and Evan Bucko, and Jack and Stella Figarsky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday June 1, 2020 at 11:00 at St. Matthias Church (seating may be limited), 317 Chesterfield Rd East Lyme, with burial following in Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery # 4 Preston, CT. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.
Karen's family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the healthcare workers who compassionately cared for her during her courageous battle. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Karen's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Connecticut, 19 Ohio Ave, Norwich, CT 06360, Center for Hospice Care (Hartford HealthCare at Home), 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360, or the charity of one's choice.
Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 29 to May 31, 2020.