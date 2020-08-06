1/1
Karen M. Graves
1941 - 2020
Norwich - Karen M Graves, treasured wife of Mark R. Graves DVM, of Norwich, passed quietly away August 4, 2020, from complications associated with Dementia. Karen was 78.
The eldest child of Dortha (Fadler) and George Altmansberger of Detroit, Mich., Karen was born September 14, 1941. Karen spent her girlhood in Franklin, Mich., graduating from Bloomfield Hills High School in 1959.
Karen enrolled in Michigan State University, where she pursued a course in early childhood education and met the love of her life, Mark, a student in veterinary science. After graduation in 1963, the couple married on June 27, 1964.
Working briefly as a kindergarten teacher, Karen soon devoted her full energies to her growing family. In 1968, Karen and Mark moved to Norwich, where Mark purchased the practice which eventually became the thriving Norwich Animal Hospital.
Based in a lovely home on the Norwichtown Green, Karen raised her children, gained a reputation as a gourmet hostess, and served as an active volunteer in many organizations, particularly UCFS, Hospice.
Simply put, Karen loved to have fun: she played tennis and golf with gusto, laughed through cribbage parties, and toe-tapped at bluegrass festivals. Mark and Karen motor-homed the United States and Mexico, sailed the Caribbean, explored the Galapagos, hiked New Zealand, cruised to Alaska, and toured several countries in Europe.
Karen dressed in excellent style, adored her dogs, and savored good food. She was both wise and funny; she is deeply missed.
Karen is survived by her husband, Mark of Norwich, and brothers, Rick (Cindy) and Chris (Marilyn) Altmansberger, both residing in Florida. Karen leaves four children, Scott D Graves (Lisa) of North Windham, Julie M Graves of Clayton, N.C., Seth A Wilner (Ann) of Newport, N.H., and Kevin E Graves (deceased), and several grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to an outdoor memorial celebration of Karen's life on Saturday, September 12, at 2 p.m. at her home in Norwich.
Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
her home
Funeral services provided by
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
August 7, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Norman Cooper
August 6, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Karen’s passing. She was beautiful and gracious. A devoted mother and wife. My sympathy Is extended to Mark and family.
Norma J Kornacki
Friend
