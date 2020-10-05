Kathleen A. Morano 1946 - 2020

Norwich - Kathleen A. Morano, 74, of Norwich, and formerly of Baltic, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Backus Hospital, with her family by her side.

She was born in Norwich, June 7, 1946, the daughter of the late Leo and Irene (Chamberlain) Plante.

Kathy was last employed as a bookkeeper at Walgreen's Pharmacy before retiring.

She was married to William J. Morano who survives her. Besides her husband, she is survived by one son, Robert Morano (Katherine) of Griswold, two daughters, Denise Sousa (James) of Groton and Lori Morano of Jewett City, grandchildren, Lilliana, Brooklyn and Iszabella Morano and Cameron Sousa, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Bernice Lussier.

Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



