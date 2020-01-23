|
|
Kathleen Bosworth 1952 - 2020
Lebanon - Kathleen Bosworth, 67, of Lebanon, passed away on January 22, 2020, after suffering complications from systemic scleroderma.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Bosworth Jr.; they were high school sweethearts and were married on July 23, 1971.
Kathleen is also survived by her two children, Michael Bosworth and his wife Lisa of Tolland, and Heather VanDyke-Cardona and her husband Brian of Columbia; and her three granddaughters, Ashley VanDyke of South Windsor, Katelyn VanDyke of Columbia, and Natalie Bosworth of Tolland. She also leaves behind a brother, Edward Grabowy, and his wife Tanya.
Kathleen also had many foster siblings; Ellen Dupont and Bill Henries were lifelong siblings. She was predeceased by her late parents, Edward and Lucille (LaPalme) Grabowy, and a granddaughter, Megan VanDyke, of Columbia.
Kathleen was born on March 26, 1952 and was a graduate of NFA in 1970. She also attended Mohegan Community College.
Kathleen worked at the U.S. Postal Service in the Bozrah and Gilman offices. She was the author of the book, Your Mother Has
Suffered a Slight Stroke, published in 2001. She was a keynote speaker at the in 2005. Kathleen was also a volunteer at Backus Hospital.
Her greatest love was her family and traveling with her husband.
Kathleen's family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 141 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360. There will be no burial following the calling hours; a memorial service will be arranged at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Windham Area Interfaith Ministry of Willimantic (WAIM), 866 Main St. Willimantic, CT 06226.
Any donations will be used to provide children's toys on the shelves at Megan's Place, a space created in memory of her granddaughter.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020