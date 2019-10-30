|
Kathleen "Kathe" Gass 1954 - 2019
Norwich - Kathleen "Kathe" Special Gass, a beloved wife, devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a brief yet fiercely courageous battle with cancer on October 24, 2019.
Kathe was born in Bainbridge, MD on Feb. 12, 1954 and grew up in Norwich, Connecticut where she married her husband of 45 years, Steven, at the Cathedral of St. Patrick. Kathe had a wide array of interests and passions that she pursued throughout her life including antiquing, gardening and social justice. She was a wonderful singer, an avid reader and a lover of nature, craft beer and cheese of all kinds. She was also a fabulous listener who forged meaningful friendships throughout her life, most recently with her co-workers at the William Backus Hospital.
Kathe was many things to many people and the void she leaves is immeasurable. Her quick wit, loyalty, generosity and strength were legendary, and she will be deeply missed by all she touched. Never one to back down from a challenge, Kathe faced her final hurdle with dignity and humor informing those closest to her that she intended to laugh her way out of this mess and expected that they would help her by providing source material.
In addition to her loving husband Steven, Kathe will be deeply missed by her adoring children, Eden Gass and Tara Gass-Braden (Hal), her beloved grandchild Harry Braden, her brother Kenneth Special (Lori), her sisters Cynthia Challinor (David), Pamela Adkins (Ronald) and Corinne Asselin (Wayne), her in-laws Cathleen Special and Carl Manning, her nieces and nephews, Reuben, Steven, Dylan, Robert, Whitney, Eileen, Raymond, Aidan, Daniel, Nadia and Erin, and aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother Dolores Grandchamp, her stepfather Raymond Grandchamp, her sister Judith Manning, her brother David Special and her nephew Matthew Special.
Special thanks to the Asselin, Challinor and Zajac families who offered immeasurable assistance and comfort to Kathe in her final months.
At Kathe's request, burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019