Kathleen Kostelos 1929 - 2019
Norwich - Saturday, November 9, 2019. In 1954 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in New London, Kathleen married her loving husband James Kostelos who predeceased her 22 years ago.
Kathleen is survived by her three children, Irene Kostelos of Marlborough, MA, Charles Kostelos and his fiancée Elaine Gallo of Salem and Evangelyn Peterson and her husband Alan of Trumbull: her seven grandchildren, Steven Godere and his wife Jennifer, Melissa Evangelous and her husband John, James Kostelos, William Kostelos, Anthony Gallo, Alex Peterson, Kristen Peterson, Katelyn Godere: a great-grandson John and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Lillian Demitry and two brothers, James and Alec Sackedis. Kathleen was born in Palmer, MA daughter of the late, Nicholas Sackedis and Evangelia (Alexander)Sackedis. She grew up in New London, before settling in Norwich in 1954
Kathleen graduated from Williams Academy and started her career in bookkeeping. She and her husband opened K Cleaners, later Westgate Cleaners and ran the business together while she also dedicated her life to family. After her husband's death she continued to help in the family business with her son Charles. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Norwich, where she sang in the choir, belonged to the Daughters of Penelope and helped in the annual food festival. She loved to vacation in Florida, loved cooking, baking, and having family gatherings and above all cared for and loved her eight grandchildren. She lived to hold her first great-grandchild who always brought a smile to her face. Her kindness and love will be remembered by her family and all of those that surrounded her.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov 15th from 9am-10:30am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 247 Washington St., Norwich. At 10:30am the Funeral Service will begin with burial immediately following at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Tnpk., Norwich, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 247 Washington Street, Norwich, CT 06360
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019