Kathleen (Kathy) M. Counihan 1944 - 2019
Norwich - Kathleen (Kathy) M. Counihan, of Norwich passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019 at the Norwichtown Rehabilitation Center at the age of 75. Kathy was born on April 27, 1944, daughter of Helen (Carroll) and James Maine. She graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1962 and married her best friend and love of her life Leone Counihan (of Norwich, CT) on May 1, 1965. Kathy was a lifelong Norwich resident, who loved to spend time with family and friends. Her love and devotion for her family, and willingness to help those in need will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her.
Kathy will be sadly missed by her Sons: Leonard (Jeanette) of Rathdrum, Idaho; and Sean (Tecia) of Lake Ridge, Virginia; Nephew: Daniel Maine (New Haven, CT); Siblings: James Maine (Ann) of Houston, TX; Ellen Dalton (Mark) of East Lyme, CT; Anne Dolan of Preston, CT; Damian Maine (Nancy) of New Britain, CT; Grandchildren: Brendan (Sara) of Alexandria, VA; and Bianca (Rathdrum, Idaho); Step-Grandchildren: Tyler Lee (New York, NY), Tricia Lee (Fort Worth, TX), Nicholas Molisani (Ft Wayne, IN); Step-Great-Grandchild: Maleeya Dennis (Fort Worth, TX); dear friends: Steven & Patricia Pemberton (Norwich, CT) , Susan Sanborn (Norwich, CT); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kathy was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Leone Counihan, her parents, and brother John Maine.
The funeral will assemble on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Avenue, Norwich, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, 211 Broadway, Norwich. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00p.m. and 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, family and friends may make donations to "the Fund for Saint Bernard", Saint Bernard School, Uncasville, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019