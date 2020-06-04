Kathleen M. Yurechko 1927 - 2020
Griswold - Kathleen Mary Yurechko, 92, residing at Colonial Health and Rehab in Plainfield passed away Friday May 29, 2020 at W.W. Backus Hospital. Kathleen, also known as Kasha, Chocia Kasha and Babci to many was born on October 2, 1927 in Norwich, CT, daughter to the late John and Agatha (Lula) Konicki. On May 15, 1947 she married Victor Yurechko. They were married for 32 years when he passed in 1979.
Kasha worked in the Griswold Cafeteria for more than 30 years. She also worked at Garands farm stand, Michaels Market/Better Val U and Arremonys Bakery.
She loved being social and enjoyed meeting new people as well as visiting with old friends. She was an avid Boston Red Sox's and CT UConn Husky fan.
Kasha is survived by her daughter, Linda Bordeleau and her husband James of Griswold, her grandson, Craig Loser and his wife Nicole of Griswold, and two great-granddaughters, Ashlyn and Callie. She is also survived by numerous loving and devoted nieces and nephews and their families. She always said that she was blessed and very thankful for all the family that surrounded her for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband Vic, her son, Michael and an unnamed baby boy, as well as her siblings, Stella Sawicki, Mary Osga, Clara Golas, Peter Konicki, Charles Konicki, and Isabel Dockton and many nieces and nephews.
Services and a celebration of life will be held when restrictions are lifted for social gatherings, sometime in July/August. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.