Kathleen (Kay) Smith 1943 - 2019
Brooklyn - Kay's personality made friends with all that met her. She treated all with a friendly approach, but was also on the shy side until you got to know her better, and then you found a friend for life. Get her mad and she could overcome any obstacle. She had four Sons (wanted a daughter but never had one) 12 siblings 6 grandchildren and many nieces & nephews who she dearly loved, her death on 10/23/2019 at 76 is the cruelest thing possible to those who were lucky enough to have loved her.
Rest in peace Kay.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019