Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen (Kay) Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen (Kay) Smith Obituary
Kathleen (Kay) Smith 1943 - 2019
Brooklyn - Kay's personality made friends with all that met her. She treated all with a friendly approach, but was also on the shy side until you got to know her better, and then you found a friend for life. Get her mad and she could overcome any obstacle. She had four Sons (wanted a daughter but never had one) 12 siblings 6 grandchildren and many nieces & nephews who she dearly loved, her death on 10/23/2019 at 76 is the cruelest thing possible to those who were lucky enough to have loved her.
Rest in peace Kay.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.