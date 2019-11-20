|
Kathleen (Kay) Teresa Burke Leist Lavigne 1932 - 2019
Ballouville - Kathleen (Kay) Teresa Marcella Burke Leist Lavigne, of Ballouville, CT died November 19, 2019 at home in the presence of her family. She was born June 28, 1932 in North Bay, Ontario Canada. She was the daughter of William and Muriel (Marner) Marcella. On December 23, 1950 she married Henry A. Burke at St. Joseph's Church in Dayville, CT who predeceased her on November 26, 1982. On November 2, 1985 she married Edward P. Leist at St. Anne Church in Ballouville, CT who predeceased her on May 25, 2002. Kay married Paul Lavigne on August 11, 2011 at St. James Church in Danielson, CT who predeceased her on December 14, 2018.
Kay was a homemaker who raised three lovely daughters. She worked for Pall Flex Corporation and rose to Senior Sales Administrator in her 23 years of employment before retirement in 1987. She enjoyed gardening, reading, volunteering in the hospital, Daily Bread and church, the beach, and Florida. She especially enjoyed her extended family and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Kay was the last of the Marcella family being predeceased by Vernon, Morley and William Marcella of Toronto, Canada and one sister, Joan Dumas of Ballouville. She is survived by three wonderful daughters, Mrs. Richard Morin, Elizabeth (Betty), is the oldest, Ms. Patricia (Pat) Malek and Robin Paquette. She was commonly known as Nana-Banana to Tim, Eric, Jill, Laura, Kelley, and Gavin and Grandma Kay to Kimberley, Matthew, Kevin, Dana, & Kelley. She also enjoyed her great grandchildren Chelsea, Kayla, Saige, Caleb, Rhys, Jacob, Lucey, Molley, Sydney, & Noah. She also leaves behind a multitude of extended family and friends who will miss her very much.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church of the Visitation, 218 Providence St., Putnam, CT 06260. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Dayville. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT. For memorial guestbook please visit www.GilmanAndValade.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019