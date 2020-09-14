1/1
Kaycee Ann Chester
2005 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kaycee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kaycee Ann Chester 2005 - 2020
Sterling - Kaycee Ann Chester passed away September 6, 2020, at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in her mother's loving arms after a 5 year battle with bone cancer. Kaycee had a love for baking, spending time with family, friends and her dog. She also enjoyed camping, kayaking, at home baking competitions with her sisters, taste testing new foods and helping others whenever she had the chance. Her love and beautiful smile will forever shine on. Due to Covid 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions and/or donations in her honor to your local ASPCA, Toys 4 Tots program or to the family at PO Box 530 Oneco, CT 06373.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved