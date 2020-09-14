Kaycee Ann Chester 2005 - 2020

Sterling - Kaycee Ann Chester passed away September 6, 2020, at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in her mother's loving arms after a 5 year battle with bone cancer. Kaycee had a love for baking, spending time with family, friends and her dog. She also enjoyed camping, kayaking, at home baking competitions with her sisters, taste testing new foods and helping others whenever she had the chance. Her love and beautiful smile will forever shine on. Due to Covid 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions and/or donations in her honor to your local ASPCA, Toys 4 Tots program or to the family at PO Box 530 Oneco, CT 06373.



