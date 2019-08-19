|
|
Keith F. Roberts 1950 - 2019
Voluntown - Keith F. Roberts 69, formerly of Moosup, beloved husband of the late Charlene (Hagberg) Roberts passed away August 17, 2019. He was born July 24, 1950 in Putnam the son of the late Francis and Barbara (Berrill) Roberts. Keith was employed by the Carpenter's Local 326 for over 30 years, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed spending his free time at Bailey Pond. He leaves a son and daughter in law, Seth and Laura Roberts and their son Josh, a daughter and son in law, Jayde and Jason Ford all of West Haven. Two sisters, Joyce Tetreault of Moosup and Jean Roberts of Brooklyn. Also several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00am in St. John the Apostle Church, Plainfield. Visiting hours are Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5 to 8pm at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. In Lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Hartford HealthCare at Home – Hospice Care 12 Case St. Suite 314, Norwich, CT. 06360. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019