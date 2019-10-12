|
Kenneth Allyn 1960 - 2019
Baltic - Kenneth "Ken" Allyn, 59, passed away on Friday after a valiant battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
He was born in Norwich on Jan. 31, 1960 to Raymond and Therese (Tessier) Allyn. He graduated from Norwich Tech in 1978 and worked for many years at Pratt & Whitney. He volunteered many hours in the Sprague Little League and most recently served on the Sprague Commission on Aging. He was a talented cabinet maker creating cabinets from his wheel chair.
Ken's two sons Jason and Tim were the love and meaning of his life, and the purpose he fought so hard for so long.
He is survived by his father Raymond, sons; Jason (Chelsea), Tim (Stephanie), 3 grandchildren; Madison, Jaxon and Ryder, grandpuppy; Rylee, brother: Gary (Diane), sister; Penny, and his partner, Carol Shefer and her two sons, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Therese, who is welcoming him in heaven with open arms.
The family would like to thank his long term caretaker Willie Lattin for her devotion and care to him over the last several years.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday from 5pm-7pm with a Memorial Service at 7pm at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Ken's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132 or at https://msfocus.org/Donate.aspx
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019