Kevin Kelly 1966 - 2019
Colchester - Kevin Kelly, age 53, of Colchester passed away October 30th after a short yet courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Bridgeport, CT on August 25, 1966, he was the son of the late Robert and Joyce (Taylor) Kelly.
After graduating high school, Kevin enlisted with the United States Army, serving for several years. He married the love of his life, Teresa Sue Kelly, on August 27, 1987, and the couple made their home and raised their family in Colchester.
Kevin was known as a simple man who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family as well as his beloved dogs. He was employed by Firgelewski Trucking and was a member of the Somerset St. James Lodge #34 in Norwich as well as the Sachem chapter #57 of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Kevin will be forever loved and missed by his wife, Sue; daughters, Jennifer Lynn (Paul) Nadeau and Shannon Rose (Richard) Duchesneau; grand-daughter, Sophie; father in law, Royce Huggins; and many extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by both of his parents as well as his mother in law.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 9th from 1-3pm ending with full military honors at the Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd. Colchester. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019