Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Kevin Lee Brown Jr. Obituary
Kevin Lee Brown Jr. 1992 - 2019
Norwich - Kevin Lee Brown Jr. 27 of Norwich died Saturday August 31, 2019. Visitation will be Friday Sept. 6, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Church and Allen Funeral Home 136 Sachem St. Norwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Cathedral Norwich. Burial is private. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
