Kyle Richard Gibeault 2019
North Franklin - Kyle Richard Gibeault, 34, passed away on April 23, 2019. A Graduate of NFA, Kyle was an avid Red Sox fan. Kyle was born in Preston, CT and moved to Norwich after high school and eventually North Franklin. He is survived by his father and stepmother Richard and Kathy Gibeault of Lynchburg Virginia and brother and sister-in-law Brian and Debra Gibeault of Middletown CT. He is also survived by his Grandmother Anne Gibeault, and numerous aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his mother Darlene "Joy" (Sheffield) Gibeault. Calling hours will be Friday May 3rd, from 7pm to 9pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home in Norwich. The burial will be private. Donations to the in honor of his mother are appreciated.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019