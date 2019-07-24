|
|
Dr. Larry Coletti 1929 - 2019
Norwich - Dr. Larry Coletti, 89, of Norwich, CT, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2019. A native of Norwich, Larry was born on December 27, 1929 to the late Frank and Carmella (Tramontozzi) Coletti. He was a proud graduate of Norwich Free Academy '47, Brown University '51, and the University of Vermont Medical School '57, (AOA). During his last year at UVM Larry met the beautiful and energetic Elaine Abdalla, sister of one of his classmates. They were married on June 17th, 1957 and she has remained the love of his life for 62 years!
With new bride by his side, Larry moved to New York City, to complete a five-year residency in General/Vascular Surgery at St. Luke's Hospital. In 1962 he returned to CT, serving 2 years as Lt. Commander, Chief of Surgery, at the Naval Base in Groton followed by 2 years as a solo surgical practitioner at the Backus Hospital. In 1969 he opened a private surgical practice in Norwich with cousin, Dr. Anthony Tramontozzi, operating at the Backus Hospital for thirty five years. During those years he served the hospital in many leadership, executive and philanthropic capacities. He completed his career as Chairman of the Department of Surgery in 2004, retiring as advisor and eternal mentor to his son, David.
Larry was proud to be a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and Applicant Chairman for the Eastern Connecticut Chapter. He received the A. Bradley Soule (Distinguished Alumnus) Award from the University of Vermont, College of Medicine in 1993, for his service to the University. In his private life, Larry was an avid sports fan and passionate athlete playing baseball at NFA, skiing in Vermont, and playing golf and tennis, whenever possible, with family and friends. Larry was also an accomplished clarinetist with a love for all music. He was proud of his family and his Italian heritage—the culture, the cuisine, and the wine—even dabbling with the grape later in life to perfect a few drinkable table wines with his pals who called themselves The Tre Amici.
Above all else, Larry was a consummate, dedicated physician who provided exceptional care for his community with compassion and a personalized touch. He was a voracious life-long learner and a selfless, hardworking husband, father, grandfather, friend, mentor and doctor.
Larry leaves his loving wife, Elaine, and his three children and their spouses, Carolyn and Lee Psinakis, Tampa, FL; Robert Coletti and Karen Hung, Milwaukee, WI; and, Dr. David Coletti and Dr. Felicia Cuomo, Madison, CT to carry on his values and legacy. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Courtney and Tucker Wetmore, Michael, Philip, JJ, Alex, Ava and Luca Coletti. He is also survived by his sisters, Rita Tuttle and Betty (Tom) LaFreniere; and his brother, Frank (Betty) Coletti. He is predeceased by his sister, Cesidia Geraci and brother-in-law, Bill Tuttle.
The Coletti family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Backus Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, and Hospice of Southeastern Connecticut for their wonderful care over the later years of Larry's life. They give special thanks to Dr. Terry Baksh, Dr. Steve Curland, and Dr. Maria Moro-de-Casillas for outstanding medical care. And, to Prudy, Gayle, Deb, Kris, Rozanne, and Mary T—our family will be eternally grateful.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Larry's name to the Center for Hospice Care of SECT, 227 Dunham Street. Norwich, CT 06360 or the Backus Hospital Development Office, 326 Washington Street, Norwich, CT 06360. Calling hours will be held from 3-7PM on Sunday, July 28th at Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave, Norwich. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29th at 10AM at St. Patrick's Cathedral, 211 Broadway, Norwich with interment immediately following at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 24 to July 26, 2019