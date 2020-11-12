Larry T. Lavallee 1955 - 2020

Wauregan - Larry T. Lavallee of Wauregan passed away in his home on Nov. 5, 2020, of unknown causes. Mr. Lavallee was the eldest son of the late Alphonse and Retha Lavallee of Danielson. Mr. Lavallee served in the United States Army and the Connecticut National Guard in the late 1970s and 1980s. He was preceded in death by 1 brother, George Lavallee and is survived by his daughter, Dawn Distler of St. Marys, GA, and his son, Danny Lavallee also of St. Marys, GA, as well as 4 grandchildren and 2 brothers, Joey Lavallee of Jacksonville, FL and Steven Lavallee of CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store