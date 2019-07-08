|
|
Laura Ann Perkins 1986 - 2019
Thompson - Laura Ann Perkins, 33, of Thompson, CT died unexpectedly on June 30, 2019 at home. Born February 5, 1986 in Norwich, CT daughter of Tammy LeBeau and Brian Foster.
Laura was such a giving and caring person. Laura had an unbreakable bond with each and everyone in her family. She was passionate about cooking and spent much of her free time cooking dinners for her family and friends. She also had a great passion for animals, she called her brother's dogs her nieces, Lexi and Jewel. Laura enjoyed long rides listening to her favorite music. Laura made several lifelong friends that she would want mentioned, Ashley Pallini, Sarah and Delilah Johnson and Andrew (Stenz) is what she would call him. Whether you knew Laura for a day, a week or years, to know Laura was to love Laura. "Til we meet again my sweet Angel."
Laura leaves her mother Tammy LeBeau; her father Brian Foster; her three brothers Kyle LeBeau, Justin Higgins, Randy Higgins; her aunt Michelle LeBeau Mackin who was like a mother to her and her aunt Polly Kirk; her uncles Tim Kirk, Quentin Mackin her cousins, Shaine Bonin, Ricky Kirk, Kim Sparkman, Justin Higgins, Randy Higgins, Kyle LeBeau and Megan LeBeau. Before her sudden passing, she was beyond excited to meet her new baby niece Alina Harrring. Predeceased by her grandparents Paul and Deborah LeBeau and her uncle Craig LeBeau.
A Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT. There are no Calling Hours. Share a memory at smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 8 to July 10, 2019