Laura J. Jacobik 1935 - 2020

Plainfield - Laura J. Jacobik, 84, of Plainfield died Tuesday morning June 23, 2020, at the Colonial Rehab & Care Center.

She was born in Killingly, November 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Eustaslie and Celia (Brouillard) Beauregard.

On January 14, 1956, she married Clarence Jacobik at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville who died on April 16, 2018.

She is survived by nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Laurie Ann Jacobik.

Due to current conditions funeral services and burial will be private.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store