Laura J. Jacobik
Laura J. Jacobik 1935 - 2020
Plainfield - Laura J. Jacobik, 84, of Plainfield died Tuesday morning June 23, 2020, at the Colonial Rehab & Care Center.
She was born in Killingly, November 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Eustaslie and Celia (Brouillard) Beauregard.
On January 14, 1956, she married Clarence Jacobik at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville who died on April 16, 2018.
She is survived by nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Laurie Ann Jacobik.
Due to current conditions funeral services and burial will be private.
Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
