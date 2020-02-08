|
Laurel A. Ducat 1946 - 2020
DAYVILLE- Laurel A. (Verino) Ducat, 73, of Dayville passed away Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. She was the wife of James F. Ducat, they were married April 18, 1970. Laurel was born in Providence, RI on February 17, 1946, daughter of the late Thomas and Lucia Verino. She graduated from Bryant College in 1968 and taught school at Killingly High School from 1968-1972, and later at Ellis Tech until her retirement in 2009. Laurel enjoyed vacationing on Martha's Vineyard with her husband and family. Besides her husband James, she is survived by her daughters Erica Chrzan and husband David of Woodstock and Melissa Zerrenner of Ramsey, NJ. Sisters Brenda Paul of Warwick, RI, Linda Francisco and husband John of Cranston, RI and Barbara Joyce and husband Stephen of South Kingstown, RI. Four grandchildren Gregory Chrzan, Emily Chrzan, Kaitlyn Zerrenner and Hailey Zerrenner. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday February 29, 2020 at St. James Church, Danielson. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020