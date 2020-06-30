Laurent P. Dapsis 1943 - 2020
Dayville - Laurent "Larry" Dapsis, 76, died of a stroke at home on Monday, June 22, 2020.
"Howdy Do!"
Larry was born on September 11, 1943. He grew up on the Dapsis farm on Exley Road, Plainfield. He graduated from Ellis Tech High School in 1961 where he honed his skills for engine rebuilding and his passion for cars, speed, and racing. He started his own business, "Larry's Automotive Center" in a garage bay of a barn at the family farm. He moved his business to 9 Morin Ave, Danielson in 1976, where it remained until his retirement. Larry was well known on the east coast for his ability to build winning street stock and dragster race engines. He was a well-known sponsor at Thompson Speedway, Stafford Speedway, and the Waterford Speedbowl. He built winning engines for retired Nascar driver Geof Bodine at the beginning of Bodine's career, and also for the late NHRA dragster racer, Chuck Etchells and countless other racers. Larry retired from his fulfilling, successful career in 2017.
Larry married his "red-haired-girl," Lois Judge Klee, on New Year's Eve 1989. His love for her was much like himself, strong and steady. Besides racing, Larry's interests included skiing, biking and worldwide traveling. He and his wife traveled to every continent in the world, including Antarctica! Together they hiked the Himilayan mountains with sherpas, biked across the entire US following route 66, skied too many places to list, and traveled the country with their custom bicycle-built-for-two.
Larry was a loyal guy and a fun-loving prankster. He worked hard and played harder. He lived his life to the fullest and knew how to build a "badass" engine. He'll always be remembered for his amazing blue eyes and the smirk of a smile he had since childhood. He will truly be missed.
Larry is predeceased by his parents Alexander Dapsis and Cecile LaFramboise Dapsis. He leaves behind his wife of 31 years Lois Dapsis. Daughter Valerie Dapsis Sample, (husband) Kris, grandsons Walker and Garrett. Son Scott Dapsis. Sister Barbara (Bond) Dapsis of Central Village, Sister Madeline Meade of Cartersville, GA, niece Amber Meade of Asheville, N.C. and Sister Louise Shanaman (Husband) Walt of Bonita Springs FL. Stepdaughter Rebecca Haines and grandchildren Jenna, Amanda and Zoran. Stepdaughter Samantha Murphy (husband) Bruce, grandson Jesse Ball (wife) Katie. Grandson Adam Ball (wife) Vanessa & Grandaughter Jewel Martin. Stepson Zachary Klee (wife) Donna, grandchildren NIK and Ainsley and four great grandchildren.
Due to the CoVid19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. An award will be set up in the name of Larry Dapsis to benefit automotive tech program students. In lieu of flowers, send checks to: Ellis Technical High School, attn: Michelle Murray, 613 Upper Maple St, Danielson, CT 06239 (memo) Larry Dapsis
In his parting words, ROCK N ROLL. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.