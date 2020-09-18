Lawrence Harrelle 1954 - 2020

Brooklyn - Lawrence Harrelle, 66, of Brooklyn died September 15, 2020.

He was the son of Anita (Doty) Harrelle and the late Roland Harrelle. Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, Frances Kay (Grillo) Harrelle, one son, Shawn Harrelle (Susan), two daughters, Bethany Frost (Brian) and Jamie Harrelle (Tom), five brothers, Rene Harrelle, Teddy Harrelle (Cathy), Richard Harrelle (Sally), Norman Harrelle (Melissa) and Robert Harrelle, seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, there are no funeral services. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



