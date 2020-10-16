Lawrence M. Gleason 1924 - 2020
Danielson - Lawrence M. Gleason, 96, of Danielson passed away on Tuesday October 13, 2020 with his daughter and son by his side. Lawrence was born August 23, 1924 to Clifford and Ellen (Ferree) Gleason. He was a graduate of Tourtellotte Memorial High School and Becker College. He joined the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Knox in Kentucky and eventually in Korea where he was honorably discharged. After his return, he met the lovely Beverly Bromley, and she became his wife. They were married for 63 years until the time of her death in 2014. Lawrence worked for The Connecticut Light & Power Company for nearly 39 years until his retirement in December of 1986. While working at CL&P, Lawrence was a Horseshoe Pitching champion where he earned the nickname "Hooker" because of the incredible hook he had when he threw horseshoes. This nickname stayed with him but many also referred to him as "Mr.G". No matter what you called him, everyone loved him and he was the most kind, caring and sincere man that always had a smile on his face and would put a smile on the faces of those around him. He is survived by his children Wendy Gleason of Danielson and Kevin Gleason and girlfriend Sherri LaForge of Woodstock. Granddaughters Nicole Gleason and Courtney Gleason both of Putnam. Great grandsons Oliver and Benjamin. Siblings Donald Gleason of Putnam, Rita Perreault of Putnam, Jeannette Dunican of Florida and Shirley Perry of Thompson. Sister-in-law Barbara Adamuska of Thompson. As well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Russell Gleason of Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. A calling hour will be held Friday October 23, 2020 from 10 – 11am followed by a service at 11am at Tillinghast Funeral Home 433 Main St. Danielson. Burial to follow with full military honors at Westfield Cemetery, Danielson. Face masks and social distancing required. tillinghastfh.com