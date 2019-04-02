Home

Lee A. Nordoff Obituary
Lee A Nordoff 1940 - 2019
Norwich - Lee A. Nordoff passed away at his home on March 30, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1940 the son of Myrtle Dixon and Roland Nordoff. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers, Roland and twin Larry. He is survived by his son Richard, daughter Laura, wife of 42 years Sue Sweet and several grandchildren. Lee attended Norwich Technical School. He was an avid bowler and was employed at the Norwich Ten Pin Bowl for 41 years. Lee was loved by everyone and will be dearly missed. A special thank you to his care giver Janet.
Funeral Services will be private. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
