Lee-Anne Bauwens Karanian 1968 - 2020
Newington - Lee-Anne Bauwens Karanian, age 51, of Newington and formerly of Lebanon passed away peacefully Monday, April 20, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, after an extended battle with Von Hippel-Lindau disease.
She was born on October 20, 1968 in Hartford, CT to Donna (Doucette) Bauwens and the late Richard Bauwens. Lee-Anne grew up and attended public schools in Lebanon. On March 15, 1996, she and Henry Karanian of Newington were married. They made their home in Lebanon until 2006 when they relocated to Newington.
Lee-Anne leaves her husband Henry, mother Donna (Summerville, SC), step mother Ellen (Lebanon), brother Mark (Lyme) and brother Craig (Louie) (Summerville, SC). Also, sister-in-law Lisa Karanian Schuler, brothers-in-law Michael (Sandy), Walter (Sara), Van and Christopher (Carson) as well as many other extended family members and friends.
A celebration of Lee-Anne's life will be planned for a later date.
Donations may be made in her memory to the VHL Alliance, Inc 1208 VFW Parkway, Suite 303, Boston, MA 02132. The Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuner alhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020