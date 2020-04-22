Home

POWERED BY

Services
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee-Anne Karanian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee-Anne Bauwens Karanian


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee-Anne Bauwens Karanian Obituary
Lee-Anne Bauwens Karanian 1968 - 2020
Newington - Lee-Anne Bauwens Karanian, age 51, of Newington and formerly of Lebanon passed away peacefully Monday, April 20, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, after an extended battle with Von Hippel-Lindau disease.
She was born on October 20, 1968 in Hartford, CT to Donna (Doucette) Bauwens and the late Richard Bauwens. Lee-Anne grew up and attended public schools in Lebanon. On March 15, 1996, she and Henry Karanian of Newington were married. They made their home in Lebanon until 2006 when they relocated to Newington.
Lee-Anne leaves her husband Henry, mother Donna (Summerville, SC), step mother Ellen (Lebanon), brother Mark (Lyme) and brother Craig (Louie) (Summerville, SC). Also, sister-in-law Lisa Karanian Schuler, brothers-in-law Michael (Sandy), Walter (Sara), Van and Christopher (Carson) as well as many other extended family members and friends.
A celebration of Lee-Anne's life will be planned for a later date.
Donations may be made in her memory to the VHL Alliance, Inc 1208 VFW Parkway, Suite 303, Boston, MA 02132. The Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuner alhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee-Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -