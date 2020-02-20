|
|
Lee Ziegler 1921 - 2020
Griswold - Lee Ziegler, 98, of Griswold died peacefully Wednesday, February 12, 2020 with her daughters and caregiver at her side.
Lee was born July 17, 1921, the daughter of Morris and Anna (Silverberg) Goldstein. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Alfred Goldstein, her former husband Morton Ziegler and her companion of 36 years, Richard Curriden. She is survived by her daughters Debra Ziegler and Terry Ziegler, both of Groton. She also leaves behind sister-in-law Renee Goldstein of Colchester, nieces and nephews; and Ray Lee Cote of Greenville, ME, her "little sister".
Lee worked at the Groton Public Library where she started a Mothers and Others program as well as a traveling library to senior housing and instituted monthly art exhibits.
She collected and sold antiques, was an avid gardener, and what a hostess. She enjoyed canoeing, hiking and traveling, usually with a dog by her side. And then there was the B and B on Moosehead Lake in Greenville, Maine, where she and Richard shared their home with visitors from around the world.
A private graveside burial was held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Ahavath Achim Cemetery in Colchester.
Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book.
Her family would like to thank Robin Kutsko and James Barstow, her caregivers, who became extended family.
Donations in Lee's name may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360 or the Groton Public Library, 52 Newtown Road, Route 117, Groton, CT 06340.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020