|
|
Leo A. Beauregard 1935 - 2019
Plainfield - Leo A. Beauregard 84, beloved husband of the late Margaret (McDonald) Beauregard passed away May 6, 2019. He was born April 13, 1935 in Danielson a son of the late Beatrice (Vezina) Perreault Chicoria and Harvey Perreault and had resided in Plainfield for most of his life. Mr. Beauregard was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served honorably from 1953 to 1957 aboard the USS Newport News. He retired from Federal Paperboard in 2000. Mr. Beauregard was a life member and past commander of VFW Post 5446, he also served as district commander. He enjoyed golfing and gardening. He leaves a son and daughter in law Leo and Sherry Beauregard; a daughter Ann Panteleakos; a sister Pauline Pike; 5 grandchildren Nicole, Tyler, Abi, Amelia and Benjamin. Also several nieces and nephews. A brother Roland Beauregard predeceased him. The funeral will be held Friday (5-10-19) at 9:15AM Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM in St. John the Apostle Church. Burial with military honors will follow in St. John Cemetery. Visiting hours are Thursday 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to VFW National Home for Children 3573 S. Waverly Rd. Eaton Rapids, MI 48827, www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 7 to May 9, 2019