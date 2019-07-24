|
Leo H. Berube 1934 - 2019
Plainfield - Leo H. Berube, 85, of Plainfield, passed away on July 18, 2019 at the Backus Hospital in Norwich following a lengthy illness.
Leo was born in Fall River, Mass on May 22, 1934, a son to the late Angelina LaPointe and Alfred Berube. He was previously married to his wife Anita England Berube who predeceased him on June 8, 1993. He is survived by his current wife Patricia M. Servidio Fontaine-Berube who he married on Dec 31, 2006.
He was devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a active member in the community.
Leo is survived by his children Leo R. Berube, Ronald Berube, Cathleen Mongeau, Bruce Fontaine, Scott Fontaine, Gina Pennell and Teresa Fontaine; brother Norman Berube; fifteen grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John's church in Plainfield Monday July 29,2019 at 11am. Burial immediately following. There is a planned Celebration of Life, to honor Leo's memory at the family home on Saturday Aug 31st at 4PM.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 24 to July 26, 2019