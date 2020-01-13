|
|
Leo Hoffman 1941 - 2020
Voluntown - Leo Leroy Hoffman 78, of Voluntown passed away on Monday January 6, 2020 at Backus Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was born in River Falls, Wisconsin on May 5, 1941 the son of the Late Leo and Florence (Jerry) Hoffman.
Leo was married to Barbara Ann (Credit) on April 4, 1964, they were married for 54 years until her passing on January 6, 2019
Together they raised four children; daughter Sally (Hoffman) Williamson and husband David of Plainfield, Daughter Barbara (Hoffman) Lamotte of Plainfield, son Jason Hoffman and girlfriend Paula Ramsey of Norwich, daughter Rebecca (Hoffman) Lugo of Voluntown he was predeceased by one son Todd Michael Hoffman.
Leo had three sisters Charlotte (Hoffman) Dockery of Isleton, California, Lorraine (Hoffman) Fenwick and Joyce (Hoffman) Miller who predeceased him. Leo was also predeceased by two uncles Maynard and Milton Hoffman and one Aunt Harriet (Hoffman) Winans and Husband Kenneth.
Leo grew up in Manteca, California and joined the U.S. Navy in 1960. He served on the U.S.S. Fulton until he was honorably discharged in 1964.
Leo worked at UNCAS on Thames Hospital in Norwich for many years until his retirement.
Leo was an active dedicated member of the Voluntown Fire Department since he joined in 1964 until he became ill in his last few years.
Leo served as a firefighter, EMT, and Fire Police for 56 years. Leo also served as a constable in town and also was active with the boy scouts.
Leo is also survived by four grandchildren; James Alevras II of Florida, Estrella, Luna and Romello Lugo of Voluntown and Leo was predeceased by two grandchildren Christopher Todd Plummer and Stephanie Amber Lamotte.
Lefflee Funeral Home of Jewett City is in charge of the arrangments. There will be no calling hours.
We will be having a memorial with military honors at the Firehouse on Rte. 165 in Voluntown on Thursday January 16, 2020 at 6 pm followed by food and refreshments.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be sent to 47 Church Street Volunton, CT 06384 c/o Rebecca Lugo.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020