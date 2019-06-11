|
Deacon Leo N. Bernard 1931 - 2019
Plainfield - Deacon Leo N. Bernard, of Plainfield, CT, passed away June 10, 2019. Born July 7, 1931, in Nashua, NH Son of Louis A. & Matilda (Faubert) Bernard. Husband of Olive Glover Bernard, married June 14, 1952, at St Patrick Church, Nashua, NH 1949 graduate of Nashua, NH. High School. Served in the US Navy from 1950-1054 during the Korean Conflict, serving aboard the USS Tarawa Aircraft Carrier and VC-12 Squadron, Member of American Legion Post 91, Moosup, CT. In1956 accounting graduate of Nashua Business College, Nashua, NH. Owned and operated Bernard's Spirit Shoppe, Plainfield CT. Employed as Sales Promotion Manager of Doehla Greeting Cards, Nashua, NH, Production Manager of GN Papers, Taftville, CT and Division Manager of Pervel Industries of Plainfield, CT, Manager of Realty World Quintal Real Estate retired in 2002.
Member of St John the Apostle, Plainfield, CT Ordained Permanent Deacon by Bishop Hart of the Norwich Diocese in June 2001. Served as President of the Pastoral Council, Chairman of Liturgical Committee, Member for Ecumenical and Interfaith Commission and Red, White and Blue Mass Committee, of the Diocese of Norwich. President of PACEM, Inc. of Plainfield, Chairman of the Plainfield Democratic Town Committee, and Chairman of the Windham Country Democratic Committee, State Chairman of the Political Affairs Committee of the Connecticut Association of Realtors, President of the Northeast Connecticut Board of Realtors, Served or chaired nine Private and Public School Building Committees, Holder of US Patent for alternate dyeing of flocked fabrics.
He leaves in addition to is wife of 67 years, Atty. Eric P. & Lynne Bernard of Bedford, NH and their daughters Holly and Cara, Neal S. & Dorene Bernard of Lakeland, FL and his daughters Shawn & Melissa, Marc L. & Sue Bernard of Clarksville, TN and his sons Marc II, Leo II & Rick. Three daughters Beth E. & Henry Turenne Jr. of Plainfield, CT, and their sons Paul & Andrew. Anne M. Bernard of Plainfield, CT, Dr. Hope Bernard Marandola of Plainfield and her daughters Olivia & Tessa. Three step children and five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by three brothers Paul, his wife Roxy, George and his wife Barbara of Hudson, NH and Emile and his wife Rita of Merrimack, NH. One sister Teresa Gagnon and her husband Henry of Nashua, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday (6-14-19) at 10:30 AM in St. John the Apostle Church, Plainfield. Private burial with Military Honors will be in St. John Cemetery at a later date. Visiting hours are Thursday 3-7PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either St John the Apostle Church, Railroad Avenue, Plainfield, CT 06374 or Bernard Family Scholarship Fund c/o Plainfield High School, PO Box 218, Central Village,, CT 06332
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 11 to June 13, 2019