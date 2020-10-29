Leo R. Farland 1930 - 2020
Plainfield - Leo R. "Pop" Farland of Plainfield passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020. Leo was born on August 24, 1930, the son of the late Albert E. Farland and Philomene (Richard) Farland. Leo was a Korean War veteran, having served in the United States Navy from 1950-1954. He served aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt stationed out of Quonset Point, RI. Following his discharge, Leo wed the love of his life, Lucille Brodeur, on July 5, 1954, having recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Leo was an owner of Brodeur's IGA in Plainfield, where Leo and Lucille worked together for 44 years. He served as a trustee at St. John the Apostle Church in Plainfield and a Treasurer for the local Boy Scouts of America chapter. Upon retirement, Leo and Lucille split time between their home in Plainfield and their condominium in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. Captain Leo enjoyed walking the beach searching for seashells, relaxing by the pool and losing golf balls on several courses around Fort Myers.
Most of all, he loved being with his family in Connecticut. Pop could often be found outside on his deck smiling while surrounded by family and friends. He also enjoyed designing and creating sculptures made out of shells and driftwood and was a true handyman, always lending a hand to those in need. Along with Lucille, Leo is survived by his three children, Lee (Kathleen) Farland of North Stonington, Darlene Farland (Andrew) Kelly of Plainfield and Gregg Farland of Plainfield; six grandchildren, Brent (Sarah) Farland of Canterbury, Blake (Sharon) Farland of Canterbury, Kasi Kelly of Plainfield, Klansi Kelly of Plainfield, Brady (Kelly) Farland of Canterbury, and Kori Kelly (Lee) Buller of Clinton; eight great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Trenton, Adriana and Kensie Farland of Canterbury, Scott Andrade of Canterbury, Leyla Farland of Canterbury, and Quintin and Andi Buller of Clinton. Leo is also survived by his two sisters Cecile (Lewis) Bachmann and Theresa (David) Collard of Plainfield, along with several of his nieces and nephews. Leo was predeceased by his stepmother, Diana Farland; brother Rev. Norman Farland; and granddaughter baby Kelly. Visiting hours will be private. All participants will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LaSallette Missionary Association in Attleboro, MA or St. John the Apostle Church in Plainfield.