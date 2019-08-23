Norwich Bulletin Obituaries
|
Leo Rail Jr.


1948 - 2019
Leo Rail Jr. Obituary
Leo Rail Jr. 1948 - 2019
Uncasville - Leo Rail Jr., 70, of Uncasville, Connecticut passed away on August 19, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Leo was born in Norwich, Connecticut on August 21, 1948 to Mary and Leo Rail Sr., by whom he was predeceased.
He retired from the Laborers' Union in 2009 after a career in construction that spanned over four decades. He loved to spend as much of his free time as possible playing golf with his friends.
He is mourned by his siblings--brothers James and Richard, and sisters Judy and Betty--as well as his two children, Brian Rail and Tracy (Rail) Cholewa, and his six grandchildren, Ashley, Derek, and Shawn Cholewa, Courtney (Rail) Misak, and Samantha and Brianna Rail, as well as countless friends and acquaintances. He will be dearly missed.
Calling hours will be Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home 82 Cliff St Norwich, CT.
A graveside will be Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 10 AM at the St. Joseph Cemetery 815 Boswell Ave Norwich, CT followed by a reception at the Norwich Golf Course 685 New London Tpke, Norwich, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
