Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Patrick's
Norwich, CT
View Map
Leola T. Poirier


1938 - 2020
Leola T. Poirier Obituary
Leola T. Poirier 1938 - 2020
Bozrah - Leola T. (Houghton) Poirier, 81, of Bozrah died Monday, February 10, 2020, at Backus Hospital.
She was born in Carthage, Maine, on July 3, 1938, the daughter of the late Leo Houghton and Thelma (Hutchinson) Houghton.
She was a devoted wife to the late Robert P. Poirier, A loving mother to Viola Lisiewski and husband Mike, Yvonne Heroux and husband Dan, Robert P. Poirier Jr. and wife Robin, Michael Poirier and wife Brenda, Leon Poirier and wife Debbi, LoAnn Lussier and husband Joseph, Katrina Stanford and husband Donald. She was an amazing Meme to thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild and one on the way. She was one of 11 children, Collis, Arletta, June, Leroy, Conrid, Charlie, Kermit, Donald, Emeral and Lawrence. She was known as Auntie Lola or Meme by everyone who knew her, she loved to visit her hometown and stay with her niece Marleen and loved to bake with Susan McIvor her (baking buddy).
Her love for babysitting and cooking for everyone was endless. She will be sadly missed by all.
Calling hours are Thursday (today) from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 S B Street, Taftville. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at Cathedral of St. Patrick's in Norwich. Meeting directly at the church. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich. A reception to follow at Sprague Rod & Gun Club in Baltic, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
