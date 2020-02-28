|
|
Leon Joseph Couture 1943 - 2020
Stuart, FL - Leon Joseph Couture, 76, passed away on Feb 24, 2020 surrounded by his family in Stuart, FL.
Leon was born in Bristol, CT on April 15, 1943, son to the late Angelina (Bernier) and Adelmore Couture. He was married to his loving wife Sally Ann (Walas) Couture who survives him. They were married on May 30, 1981.
Leon served his country honorably, within the US Marine Corps, during the Vietnam War and later became a police officer with the Washington DC Metro Police Department.
Leon was a dedicated officer and was shot while attempting to stop an armed bank robbery while off duty.
Leon was an avid golfer and before moving to Florida he was a member at Pautipaug CC and the Norwich Golf Course.
In addition to his wife Sally, Leon is survived by his sons Lee Couture and wife Susan, Neal Couture; brothers Henry Couture and wife Judy, Gerard Couture and wife Mary Lou; sister Alice Szyszkowski, sister in law Barbara Couture; brothers-in-law Ray Simard and Joseph Zappone; grandchildren Tyler and Logan Couture.
He was predeceased by his brother Paul Couture, sister Yvette Simard and Jeanette Zappone, and brother-in-law Hank Szyskzowski.
Visitation for friends and family will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home, 595 Norwich Road, Plainfield, CT.
A graveside service and burial, with military honors, will be held on March 5 at 10 a.m. within the CT Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, in Middletown, CT. There will be a service held in Stuart, FL at a later date.
For online condolences, www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020